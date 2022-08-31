Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.99

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.99 and traded as low as $11.68. Escalade shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 22,559 shares traded.

Escalade Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $159.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 540.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the first quarter worth about $1,056,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth about $396,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

