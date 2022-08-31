ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

ESE traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.09.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.