ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $3.93

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $4.07. ESS Tech shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1,394 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $625.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

About ESS Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $18,306,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ESS Tech by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth $1,853,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

