ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $3.93

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $4.07. ESS Tech shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1,394 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $625.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.13.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
