ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

