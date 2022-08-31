Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.06.
Several brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust
In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of EPRT stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $32.92.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.