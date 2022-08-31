Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after acquiring an additional 658,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

