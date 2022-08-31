Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after acquiring an additional 658,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.