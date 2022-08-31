Ethereum Meta 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,714.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $61.16 million and approximately $18,714.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 177.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,286.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021690 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.