Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,959,493. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

