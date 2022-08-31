EU supply (LON:EUSP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 18.05 ($0.22). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.22), with a volume of 14,344 shares trading hands.
EU supply Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £15.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.05.
About EU supply
EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.
