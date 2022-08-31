Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESEA. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
Euroseas Price Performance
Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. Euroseas has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $170.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

