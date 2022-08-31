Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. 42,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,218. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

