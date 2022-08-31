Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Lowered by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.82.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.