EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Update

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 181,700 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

EVI Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EVI stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EVI Industries by 609.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 88.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

