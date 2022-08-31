Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Raises Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.20.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXSR opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average is $138.57. Exchange Bank has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

