Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) is Triatomic Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Triatomic Management LP cut its stake in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,156 shares during the quarter. Exscientia accounts for about 5.0% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Exscientia were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,402,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,400,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,591,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAI stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 5,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,458. Exscientia plc has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 186.74%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exscientia from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

