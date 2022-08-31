Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.10. 313,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,417,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $396.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

