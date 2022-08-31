Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 563,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 989,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Farmmi Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,617. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

