Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 12,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,630 shares of company stock valued at $820,461. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.7% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,363,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly Trading Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 114,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Fastly has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $58.62.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.