Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Shares of RACE opened at $195.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.11 and its 200-day moving average is $202.58.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

