Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSMGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GSM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,612. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.33.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.