Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Shares of GSM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,612. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.33.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

