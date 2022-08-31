Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.4 %
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.