Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 633,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.1 days.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FQVTF. Societe Generale upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 1,360 ($16.43) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,798.89.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.