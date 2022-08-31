FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGMC remained flat at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. FG Merger has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

