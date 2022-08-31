FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised FIBRA Macquarie México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Recommended Stories

