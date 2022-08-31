Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in August

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLMNF remained flat at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

