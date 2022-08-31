FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FIH Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of FXCNY remained flat at $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. FIH Mobile has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of FIH Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

