Financial Survey: Lucid Group (LCID) versus The Competition

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lucid Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lucid Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 816 2081 2837 117 2.39

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 116.72%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 46.95%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -10.45 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -7.05

Lucid Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -16,635.24% -20.79% -9.28%

Summary

Lucid Group competitors beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

