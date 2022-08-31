FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 389,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $1,964,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTVI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,949. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

