Finward Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $50.00.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Finward Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 248.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 103,877 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Finward Bancorp by 109.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

