First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 224.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,452 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $19,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $153,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

