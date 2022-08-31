First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.77

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $15.29. First Bank shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 10,343 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.