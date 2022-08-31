First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,550. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
