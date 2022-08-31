First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Down 18.9% in August

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 178,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,662. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 80.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 8.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading

