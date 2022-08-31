First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FIBK opened at $40.26 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $688,264 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

