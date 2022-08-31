First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FNWB. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

