First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. 26,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,446. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $57.00.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.
