First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE FIF opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $16.16.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
