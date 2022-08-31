First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of FSD opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $16.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
