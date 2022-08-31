First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

