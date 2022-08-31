Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $154,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.61. 67,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,228. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

