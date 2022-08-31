Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Five Below by 65.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Five Below by 54.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

