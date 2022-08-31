FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Update

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 844,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

FLT traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

