FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Shares Down 0.7%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $156.01 and last traded at $156.59. Approximately 4,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.68.
FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,699,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.
