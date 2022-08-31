Floki Inu (FLOKI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $98.28 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Floki Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $98.28 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,286.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Floki Inu Coin Profile

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,318,009,674,550 coins. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu.

Floki Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is an Ethereum-based meme token. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

