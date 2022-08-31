Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Trading Down 0.6%

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.44. 53,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 89,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
Focus Universal Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04.
Focus Universal Company Profile
Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. It offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various sensor nodes.
