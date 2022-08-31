FORA Capital LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Teradyne by 63,820.2% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,488,000 after purchasing an additional 823,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teradyne by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $29,998,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TER opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

