FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,499 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $270.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.20 and a 1 year high of $366.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.12 and a 200 day moving average of $294.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.