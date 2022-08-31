FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $397,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $311,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 200.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 87.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

SCCO opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.