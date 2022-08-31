FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.85.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

