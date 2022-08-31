FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $336,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after buying an additional 1,569,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,854,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,377,000 after buying an additional 959,157 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,718,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 862,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

