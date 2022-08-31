FORA Capital LLC Sells 836 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.37. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.