FORA Capital LLC Takes $761,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in AZEK by 37.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in AZEK by 416.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.